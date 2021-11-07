Rocky Mountain Lutheran's Logan Howard honored at the MLB Draft

Howard inspired all of us this season when he made his return to the pitching mound.

DENVER — Logan Howard was told he would never be able to play baseball again.

He disagreed. Tonight, Logan was honored at the 2021 MLB Draft as he inspired many after coming back to pitch for Rocky Mountain Lutheran high school.

Watch Logan's story above that dives into his day of celebration as he was the Commissioner's guest at the 2021 MLB Draft.

"My only goal was to play one high school baseball game," Rocky Mountain Lutheran's ace pitcher said.

Howard spent six weeks paralyzed in a hospital and 2 1/2 months in the hospital when he had his accident at age 13. He spent years regaining his strength in physical therapy before he could come back and play for his high school team at the age of 18.

>> 9NEWS Sports Reporter Scotty Gange shares this story.

Catch the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange Saturday and Sunday mornings at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 for highlights and feature stories from around Colorado in the high school athletics community.

If you have a story idea you can reach 9NEWS Sports Reporter Scotty Gange via email at scotty.gange@9news.com or on Twitter at @Scotty_G6

If you have a highlight you'd like to send in for the Prep Rally or for consideration for the Honor Roll top plays of the week you can email it to the 9NEWS Sports team at sports@9news.com

