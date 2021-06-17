Logan Howard takes his greatest steps

Howard has returned to the mound as a pitcher at Rocky Mountain Lutheran five years after suffering a stroke.

DENVER — Logan Howard was told he would never be able to play baseball again.

He disagreed.

Watch Logan's story above that dives into his recovery process from a terrifying stroke and how he never gave up hope of playing baseball in high school.

"My only goal was to play one high school baseball game," Rocky Mountain Lutheran's ace pitcher said.

Howard spent six weeks paralyzed in a hospital and 2 1/2 months in the hospital when he had his accident at age 13. He spent years regaining his strength in physical therapy before he could come back and play for his high school team at the age of 18.

9NEWS Preps Reporter Scotty Gange

