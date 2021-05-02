Longmont's Keegan Patterson and his special skills

Longmont junior Keegan Patterson stars for the football and basketball teams. But he also has some skills outside of sports.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Keegan Patterson has some real skills.

Yes, he recently picked up the Rubik's Cube and Yo-Yo. But this kid can play ball.

He had the third-most passing yards in Colorado as Longmont's quarterback and is leading a great Trojan basketball team as the point guard.

Patterson recently picked up the at-home skills in part due to the pandemic and having more time both on and with his hands.

The amazing thing isn't that he learned how to play with the new toys, but that he chose to. He put matters into his own hands to give himself something to do to have the ability to be a kid and take a break.

Patterson is a competitor on the field and on the court and now has a great way to focus on something other than the constant that all different sports bring.

OPENING NIGHT BUZZER BEATER 🏀‼️@Eddie_Kurjak grabs 2 rebounds and hits the game winner! 🔥



33-32 final Longmont over Evergreen ⏰ #9sports @GoTrojanNation @9Preps pic.twitter.com/rFet5qaRmc — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) January 28, 2021

