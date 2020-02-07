Denver Outlaws' updated 2020 schedule unveiled

The one-week long MLL season will be played entirely at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

DENVER — The three-time champion Denver Outlaws and Major League Lacrosse (MLL) have announced their updated 2020 schedule.

The 20th season of MLL will be one-week long and will host all six MLL teams.

The season will launch Saturday, July 18 and will be played entirely in the city of Annapolis, Maryland at the Naval Academy.

The week will conclude with a final-four playoff, crowning the 2020 MLL champion the weekend of July 25-26.

The week of lacrosse will be broadcast on ESPN's family of networks including ESPN+.

Updated Denver Outlaws 2020 schedule

Saturday, 7/18: Connecticut Hammerheads at Denver Outlaws

Sunday, 7/19: Denver Outlaws at Philadelphia Barrage

Tuesday, 7/21: Denver Outlaws at New York Lizards

Wednesday, 7/22: Chesapeake Bayhawks at Denver Outlaws

Friday, 7/24: Denver Outlaws at Boston Cannons

Championship Saturday, 7/25: Seed 4 at Seed 1

Championship Saturday, 7/25: Seed 3 at Seed 2

Championship Sunday, 7/26: Winner of Semi Final 2 at Winner of Semi Final 1

Now in their fifteenth season, the Outlaws have made the playoffs 13 of the last 14 years and played in the championship game a league-record nine times.

The Outlaws narrowly lost in the championship game in 2019.

