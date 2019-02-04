DENVER — Players play the game but coaches deserve credit as well and this past weekend a pair of Pioneers achieved major milestones.

DU hockey head coach David Carle led his team to the Frozen Four in his first year as a head coach, while Bill Tierney, DU's head lacrosse coach picked up his 400th career win, only the second coach to win that many.

Both coaches were excited about the achievements, but neither wanted to talk about themselves, instead choosing to talk about their players and assistant coaches who they credit for all the success.

"The bar in Denver is really high," said Carle, talking about all the Pioneers success on the ice. "Our staff doesn't look at it as a bar we set but that's the expectation of Denver."

"Overall each and every one has given a lot to me and my coaching staff and my program and they deserve a lot of this," Tierney said. "It makes you proud that you can be a part of something like this."

Both men were also excited for each other.

"He's a legend, not just in the lacrosse world but in the college coaching world," said Carle of Tierney. "He's the John Wooden of lacrosse."

Added Tierney about Carle, "Another great milestone for him and you know someday when he's my age he'll look back on this and think it was pretty special but for now, all he's worried about is the next game."

Or the next two games. That is all DU needs for yet another national championship.

