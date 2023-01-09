Mammoth receive championship rings, raise banner at Ball Arena

Each Colorado Mammoth championship ring features 127 diamonds.

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth celebrated their National Lacrosse League (NLL) championship Saturday with a new banner and huge diamond rings.

The Mammoth captured their second world championship in June with a 10-8 victory on the road to win a best-of-three series against the Buffalo Bandits.

A new championship banner was raised to the rafters at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Colorado stands king of the NLL for the first time in 16 years. The Mammoth captured their first, only previous title, back in 2006.

Jostens created new championship rings for the Mammoth.

Each rings features 127 diamonds and 3.65 carats and is crafted with 10-karat white gold.

The top of each ring features the Mammoth's logo and championship title with 50 hand-set diamonds surrounding the crest.

The Mammoth earned up a 9-8 victory over the Calgary Roughnecks Saturday night during the team’s home opener. Colorado next hosts the Saskatchewan Rush at Ball Arena on Friday, Jan. 13.

Opening the box for the first time!#TuskUp pic.twitter.com/zEmiQT0GIQ — Colorado Mammoth (@MammothLax) January 9, 2023

