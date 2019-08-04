DENVER — With a playoff spot on the line, the Colorado Mammoth fell to the Saskatchewan Rush 9-7 at Pepsi Center Saturday night.

“Sometimes, you don’t know how tough [a game] is going to be until you’re in it," said Mammoth head coach Pat Coyle.

Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward refused 46 of 55 shots in Colorado’s loss.

“Ward played awesome. He’s the reason the score was as tight as it was," said Coyle.

The Mammoth celebrated the 10th anniversary of their Lacrosse Out Cancer initiative Saturday night with special jerseys and festivities.

The Mammoth next face the Rochester Knighthawks at 7 p.m. on Friday at Pepsi Center in a game with playoff implications.

Bart Young

