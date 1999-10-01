Mammoth clinch playoff berth to defend championship

As defending champions, resilience is in the Mammoth's DNA.

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are joining the Colorado Avalanche in a quest to repeat as champions.

The Mammoth have clinched a spot in the 2023 National Lacrosse League (NLL) playoffs.

While the Mammoth punched its ticket to the playoffs Saturday night, the team improved to 9-7 this season with a 15-14 victory over the San Diego Seals on Friday night at Ball Arena.

The Mammoth finished the home schedule at Ball Arena with a 7-2 record this season.

Colorado has two regular season games remaining on the road in Saskatchewan on Saturday, April 22, and at San Diego on Saturday, April 29.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

