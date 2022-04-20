Mammoth clinch 2022 NLL playoff berth

Colorado wraps up its regular season April 30 against the Calgary Roughnecks.

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are headed to the National Lacrosse League (NLL) playoffs for a 10th consecutive season.

With a 7-2 record at Ball Arena this season and 10-7 record through the first 17 games, the Mammoth currently own the top seed in the West.

Under the updated, expanded playoff format instituted for this season, the top four teams in the East, top three teams in the West and one wild card team with the next best record will qualify.

With the Mammoth having secured a playoff spot, all three Denver sports teams based at Ball Arena are in the postseason.

The Mammoth wrap up the regular season Saturday, April 30 on the road against the Calgary Roughnecks.

2022 NLL Playoff schedule

Quarterfinals: May 5-9, Single-game elimination

Conference Finals: May 12-16, May 19-23, May 26-30 (if necessary) Best-of-three

NLL Finals: June 2-6, June 9-13, June 16-20 (if necessary) Best-of-three

