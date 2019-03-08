DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth have reached two-year agreements with forward Ryan Lee and defenseman Jordan Gilles, the team announced Thursday.

The Mammoth have also applied the franchise player tag to forward Zack Greer, placing him on the active roster from the retired list.

Lee, 25, will enter his third season with the Mammoth in 2019-20. He scored the third-most Mammoth goals and assists in the 2018-19 season.

Gilles, 25, will enter his fifth season with the Mammoth in 2019-20 after scoring the second-most goals among Mammoth defensemen last season.

Greer, 33, retired from a nine-year career in the National Lacrosse League on June 28, 2018. In 133 regular season appearances, Greer totaled 440 points.

Greer is currently a resident of Frisco, Texas.

"Zack has expressed interest in returning to the NLL this season but is uncertain about his availability due to work.," said Mammoth Assistant General Manager Brad Self. “With the timing of Zack’s decision to explore coming out of retirement, the best option for the Mammoth was to franchise him. We now have time to determine what is best for Zack and the Colorado Mammoth moving forward.”

