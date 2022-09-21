NLL Champion Mammoth announce 2022-23 schedule

The Mammoth will reveal its 2022 NLL Championship banner during its home opener.

DENVER — The champs are back!

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) has announced the 2022-23 schedule of the world champion Colorado Mammoth.

The season begins with two contests on the road at Saskatchewan on Saturday, Dec. 3 and at Panther City on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Mammoth begin their defense of Ball Arena on Jan. 7, 2023, hosting the rival Calgary Roughnecks to start a four-game homestand.

The team is planning to salute its fans while revealing the 2022 NLL Championship banner during the home opener. The Mammoth said theme nights, community events, unique jersey plans and more are in the works for the celebratory season at Ball Arena.

Tickets for the 2022-23 NLL season at Ball Arena are set to go on sale this week, with Season Ticket Membership, Flex Plan and Single Game ticketing options available.

