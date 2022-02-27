Mary Kay Mauro finds calling as basketball announcer

The Colorado native has been doing play-by-play for the past 19 years.

DENVER — Colorado native Mary Kay Mauro feels most comfortable calling a game.

She says she started doing play-by-play 19 years ago. Mauro was the second-ever female to broadcast a basketball game for the University of Denver. She was the radio voice of the team in the mid 2000’s.

Now, she’s heard on Colorado high school and MSU Denver broadcasts.

"I do like the research," Mauro said. "I like finding out the stories and finding out what players had to overcome."

But in a field primarily dominated by men, the Wheat Ridge High School alum has not been deterred from doing what she loves.

"I’ve had a lot of support from men along the way," Mauro said. "It hasn’t been easy, that’s for sure. And I think what drives me is that I just love it."

An encouraging step forward took place in early February, when ESPN rolled out an all-women broadcast and production team for an NBA game for the first time ever.

Beth Mowins, Basketball Hall of Famer Dorris Burke and Lisa Salters called the Warriors-Jazz game on February 9. Mauro says that was a proud moment.

"Oh, I was beaming. I actually had to text my daughter and my son to let them know that this was actually happening," Mauro said. "Sometimes I have to step back and say to have this opportunity is such a blessing. This really fills a passion and a flame in me that I like to share."

Mauro also shares her talents broadcasting the WAC women’s basketball tournament on ESPN as she continues to break down barriers.

"Just trying to level the playing field a little bit," Mauro said. "If I can contribute to moving the dial, moving the needle a little bit, I think it will make me smile."

