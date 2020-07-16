MEAC cancels fall sports season due to COVID-19 concerns

The MEAC council is still mulling over the possibility of moving the fall season to the 2021 spring semester.

NORFOLK, Va. — Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference council leaders have decided to suspend sports competitions for the 2020 fall season due to health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes all championship and non-championship segments.

That means Norfolk State University student-athletes will have to sit out this upcoming semester for all sports, including football, cross country and volleyball.

The MEAC council hasn't decided if they will move the fall season to next spring, but they're keeping a close eye on COVID-19 health metrics in order to make that choice.

Winter sports competitions will move forward as normal unless the pandemic worsens.

Council members said this action was taken out of concern for the safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support staff, faculty and fans.

Their decision was heavily based on data that suggests that African-Americans and other communities of color are affected by the virus at disproportionate rates.

It comes just days after Hampton University decided to suspend its 2020 fall sports season, as well.