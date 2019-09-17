CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A winning formula can be described as talent plus chemistry. The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2019 with much more than just a group of talented players.

"Any organization that goes that far that plays the way they played, it's not just because they have talent in the room, it's because the guys are connected really well," said newly acquired center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. "The most difficult thing when you come to a new organization is to fit in right away."

Bellemare, 34, joined the league at the late age of 29. He understands the difficulty of fitting in to new teams, but found a secret to jump-starting the conversations.

"The biggest investment in my career was when I was 21 and my mom told me just learn the languages," he said. "I was not a really great hockey player and I came to Sweden speaking no English, no Swedish, and six months later I could speak all three languages."

Whether it's his native French, Swedish, or English, he speaks the language of leadership.

"I've been playing fourth line the last five years. Obviously if I'm on the fourth line, it means there's room for improvement. So by us doing this and watching film, maybe we can be more consistent every night," he said. "We just need one change to build up momentum while the first line is resting. Then when they come on the ice, they can just catch on it."