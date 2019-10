DENVER — The latest edition of our new "MIC'd Up Monday" series connected us with Trevor Baptiste.

Baptiste is a former star for the University of Denver men's lacrosse team, and now plays professionally as a midfielder for Atlas Lacrosse Club of the newly-formed Premier Lacrosse League.

He teamed up with Denver City Lax to put on a clinic for young players.

