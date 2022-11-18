Michael Zeman Sets Three Mines Records

Wheat Ridge native Michel Zeman broke three records against Fort Lewis, that puts him as one of the best Oredigger backs ever.

Michael Zeman had an idea, “Oh yeah I knew. My o-line definitely liked to remind me of it.”

Remind the running back of the school records he was about to break. Against Fort Lewis in Mines’ final regular-season game, the Wheat Ridge native became the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and total touchdowns, passing program greats Cam Mayberry and Brody Oliver.

“It means a lot,” said Zeman, reflecting on his accomplishments. “It’s special knowing the guy who’s records I broke, both Cam and Brody, just knowing how much they meant to the program and how they were the real start to putting the program on the map so it’s really special knowing that I could help kinda continue that and knowing that my name’s in the record book.”

Zeman ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday, helping the Orediggers secure their fourth consecutive RMAC title, “That’s the best way it could have happened. On senior day, the last home game. Yeah, just kind of the perfect circumstance.”

Zeman’s time playing under Golden sunsets is running out. He’s a fifth-year senior and any loss in the postseason will be his last game as an Oredigger, but it’s his golden experience at Mines that he’ll hold on to forever.