SARANAC, Mich. — A Saranac Junior/Senior High School student-athlete has died after collapsing during a non-contact football drill Wednesday.

According to the school, he required medical attention after collapsing and was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Spectrum Health officials confirm with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the boy died overnight.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

