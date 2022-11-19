Mikaela Shiffrin wins season-opening World Cup slalom

No other skier has won more titles in a single competition.

COLORADO, USA — World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States claimed the season-opening women’s World Cup race on Saturday for her 48th slalom victory.

Shiffrin moved to the top with the fastest second run after placing third in the opening run in foggy conditions in Finnish Lapland to beat Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden by .16 of a second.

Slalom Olympic champion and last season’s World Cup slalom winner Petra Vlhová of Slovakia was third, another four hundredths of a second back.

Both Shiffrin and Vlhova have won five slalom events in the Finnish resort.

Another American, Ava Sunshine, was 21st.

