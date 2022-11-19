x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin wins season-opening World Cup slalom

No other skier has won more titles in a single competition.
Credit: AP
From left, second placed Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson, the winner United States' Mikaela Shiffrin and third placed Slovakia's Petra Vlhova celebrate after an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

COLORADO, USA — World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States claimed the season-opening women’s World Cup race on Saturday for her 48th slalom victory.

No other skier has won more titles in a single competition.

Shiffrin moved to the top with the fastest second run after placing third in the opening run in foggy conditions in Finnish Lapland to beat Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden by .16 of a second.

Slalom Olympic champion and last season’s World Cup slalom winner Petra Vlhová of Slovakia was third, another four hundredths of a second back.

Both Shiffrin and Vlhova have won five slalom events in the Finnish resort.

Another American, Ava Sunshine, was 21st.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports 

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV. 

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features. 

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.  

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS. 

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV 

More stories on Mikaela Shiffrin:

RELATED: 'Time doesn’t heal, but helps you feel a little less broken': Mikaela Shiffrin rediscovers focus after tragedy

RELATED: 'You can rise tomorrow and keep going': Shiffrin shares story of resilience at Beijing Olympics

RELATED: Mikaela Shiffrin gaining on Vonn, Stenmark as World Cup season opens

More Videos

In Other News

Saturday morning Prep Rally (11/19/22)

Before You Leave, Check This Out