FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Mike Bobo, the only coach ever to lead Colorado State University's football team to bowl games in each of his first three seasons, was removed following a second straight losing season.

Sources confirmed to the Coloradoan that Bobo and CSU are parting ways. There's a team meeting at 2 p.m. to tell the players.

Bobo, 45, was 28-35 in his five seasons with the Rams. CSU went 7-6 in each of his first three seasons, each ending with a loss in a bowl game. The Rams finished 3-9 in 2018 and 4-8 in 2019.

At least as troubling as the overall decline in a program that had won 10 games the year before his arrival was the Rams’ inability to win games that mattered most to CSU’s fan base. He was 0-5 against both Colorado and Boise State, 0-3 in bowl games and had lost four straight games each to rivals Wyoming and Air Force.

Bobo, a former Georgia quarterback and offensive coordinator, is owed $5.5 million by CSU under terms of the buyout in a five-year, $10 million contract extension he and athletic director Joe Parker agreed to prior to the 2017 New Mexico Bowl.

