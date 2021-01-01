Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Looking back at a rough season, 1-on-1 with McTelvin Agim and a what's in store next

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis debuts its 17th episode of the 2020 season.

The 2020 Denver Broncos season is on to its last game of the season, and so is the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop.

In his latest episode, Mike starts by looking back at the Broncos near-comeback against the L.A. Chargers. He talks about Drew Lock's performance that day and over the season and where his strengths and weaknesses are.

Next, Mike sits down with rookie defensive lineman McTelvin Agim. Agim talks about growing up without much money and how that has affected his view of the holiday season.

Finally, Mike looks ahead to what next season might look like.

