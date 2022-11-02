Mike McDaniel: How the drop of a hat ultimately led to landing the Dolphins head coaching position

Mike McDaniel reflects on career after watching 9NEWS feature story from 2000

DENVER — All it took was a single tip of the cap for Mike Mcdaniel to embark on his highly respected NFL journey in Greeley 29 years ago.

McDaniel, a Colorado native, was just introduced as the 13th head coach in the history of the Miami Dolphins.

I think it's surreal for a lot of people, I haven't even really registered or digested it yet. I've just tried to do my job that I was just hired to do," McDaniel said in an interview with 9NEWS.

Back when McDaniel was a nine-year-old, he would frequently go to Broncos training camp when they had it in Greeley.

"As a kid I was a grinder, I knew their schedule which is pretty crazy that I knew what building they were going to and at what time and would stay there until like 7:30 at night," he said.

One summer day, McDaniel was fishing for autographs with many other kids.

"I remember I was trying to get Robert Delpino's Autograph. He was number 39 at the time," he mentioned.

In the middle of a scrum, Mike's Charlotte Hornets hat was knocked off. He could never find it again and sat on the grass sobbing.

That was where a Broncos video coordinator, Gary McCune, found him.

"I feel like I've had like 15 Disney moments in my life," McDaniel noted.

McCune gifted him a brand new Broncos hat and invited Mike to bring his family and to come and watch practice with him the following day.

McDaniel brought his single mother and she and Gary fell in love and got married soon after while the young McDaniel stayed very active with the Broncos.

"It was the first time I had realized my obsession, I brought my cousin with me to training camp one day, it started at 7 in the morning and by noon he was ready to tap out. I was like 'cmon dude!' We've got seven more hours left," McDaniel noted on his love for being at the practices.

The story of the ballcap was shared on 9NEWS in the fall of 2000, while Mike was a senior football player at Smoky Hill high school in Aurora, as well as a ball boy for the Broncos.

Here is the original 9NEWS feature story from the turn of the century produced by Brian Olson and reported by Blake Olson:

The 9NEWS team of Scotty Gange and Brian Olson shared this video with McDaniel, who couldn't believe he could watch it again for the first time in 22 years.

"No way! No way you guys have it? How surreal is this for me?! Wow!" McDaniel exclaimed.

McDaniel's eyes glowed at the 22-year-old video and he chuckled at the hoop earrings he proudly rocked as a senior.

"I knew that would come back to bite me," he said. "I haven't seen a picture of me from high school in a while and I remember scoffing at adults like 'What? I'm not going to regret it! They don't know,'" he said with a smile.

Now, 29 years after he misplaced his hat and 22 years after the initial 9NEWS story, McDaniel is the head coach and in charge of leading one of the NFL's most distinguished franchises, the Miami Dolphins.

When asked by Gange if him losing his hat as a nine-year-old boy was a catalyst to kickstart his long career in football, McDaniel agreed and acknowledged the help he's received along the way.

"Yea for sure [it was a factor], but I think it's more than that..."Every person that you're in the journey with, whether they do something for you or not, people are invested. So it's really surreal to feel how happy people get and how they feel attached to it and I totally understand it. It makes me proud and it helps me push forward," he said.

Mike McDaniel, the kid who lost his hat in Greeley, and found his way to Miami.

