DENVER — The new radio play-by-play announcer for Colorado Rockies games will be a familiar voice to KOA listeners.

According to a release from iHeartMedia, KOA Sports Director Mike Rice will be joining Jack Corrigan, who is entering his 18th season calling games for the Rockies.

“I am incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Rockies broadcast team,” Rice said in the release. “I have covered and followed the team since coming to KOA and to now be involved in this capacity is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Rice has been covering Colorado sports teams since 1991, according to the release, with a resume that includes play-by-play for the University of Colorado and the University of Northern Colorado. The release said since coming to KOA in 2002, Rice's responsibilities have included serving as studio host for the Denver Broncos, anchoring morning sportscasts and filling in as play-by-play man for the Rockies. He will continue in his role as Sports Director, according to the release.

Rice will also host "Rockies All Access," which airs Saturdays on KOA, the release said.

Rice replaces Jerry Schemmel, who called Rockies games for 10 seasons before he was let go amid company-wide layoffs at iHeartMedia.

