GOLDEN — Marv Kay Stadium was the place to be Saturday afternoon if you're a fan of touchdowns.

The Colorado School of Mines came out on the winning end of an 18-touchdown offensive shootout against South Dakota Mines to remain undefeated (9-0, 8-0 RMAC) on the season.

Eighty-four points is the most the Orediggers have scored in a single game in 128 years, dating back to a 103-0 victory in 1890.

"It was a girls basketball score," head coach Gregg Brandon said. "It was a tremendous offensive performance. The kids have been playing well together all season."

Mines began its 2018 campaign unranked without much attention.

Now, the Orediggers have climbed to No. 6 in the Division II Coaches Poll before the result of Saturday's victory.

"We've been rolling. We've been putting up a ton of points and have a ton of weapons on both sides of the ball," senior wide receiver Brody Oliver said.

"We're just keeping this thing going and we're making a lot of noise, nationally."

There were a combined 1,150 yards of offense in Saturday's game. Colorado School of Mines accounted for 654 of them, leading to a dozen touchdowns.

That also paved way for an RMAC-record 12 converted PATs by kicker Scott Marshall.

Quarterback Isaac Harker racked up 372 passing yards, completing 19 of his 24 attempts with five touchdowns -- two each to Oliver and David Sommers, and one to Sean O'Dell.

On the ground, the Orediggers were led by usual suspect Cameron Mayberry, who had 151 yards and four touchdowns, one of which was a 32-yarder. Brandon Farmer added 48 rushing yards and a pair of his own touchdowns.

Linebacker Grant Gale contributed a defensive touchdown for Mines with a 32-yard fumble recovery for a score.

"(Popularity) is at an all-time high. The crowd was tremendous today," Brandon said.

"It's great that we're getting this kind of support. Mines is a great place -- it's a great place to go to school, and a great place to play football right now."

The Orediggers are now one win away from securing at least a share of the RMAC championship.

