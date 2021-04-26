MLB debuts official 2021 All-Star Game logo

The view from Coors Field is represented in the logo's mountain silhouette.

DENVER — Major League Baseball (MLB) has unveiled the official logo of the 2021 All-Star Game in Denver — the city's first Midsummer Classic since the 1998 game.

The 91st Midsummer Classic will be played at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday, July 13.

The official logo of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game celebrates the landscape of Colorado, according to MLB.

"The iconic Rocky Mountains are the centerpiece of this mark, and this distinct illustration subliminally completes the dynamic star shape," said MLB. "Rockies purple, along with the modern geometric mountain silhouette, create the logo’s dimension and signifies the expansive views from downtown Denver and Coors Field."

"The club’s iconic style can be seen through the unique typography and striation motif," said MLB. "Stylistically these icons and colors create a distinct Rockies theme to MLB’s Midsummer Classic."

The July 13 game was set to be played in Atlanta, but MLB pulled out after a new voting law was enacted in the state.

The last time the game was played in Colorado was in 1998, but Denver had been in talks with MLB to host a future game and submitted a bid for 2024. The Rockies had supplied a detailed plan for hotel, event space and security that took months to assemble, and MLB staff had already made several site visits to Denver.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said there will be plenty of family-friendly events throughout the week as well as volunteer opportunities. The economic benefits also come at a crucial time and will help some of the businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, only a limited number of fans can attend Rockies games, but Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said they expect a "sold out" All-Star Game in July because by then, anyone who wants a COVID-19 will have been able to get one.

"Every American who wants to be vaccinated will be able to get it by the end of May, which means immunity by mid-June, so there's no concerns from that front," Poils said. "I think everybody expects a fully packed sell-out stadium in July, and that's going to be good for Major League Baseball, good for Colorado and an exciting experience for fans."

