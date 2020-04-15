DENVER — Today's "On this day in sports" is one of the most important in sports history.

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first African-American baseball player to play in a major league game when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Robinson went 0-for-3 at the plate, but it could still be the most significant hit-less game as he broke the MLB color barrier 73 years ago today.

Later that season, Robinson would be named the MLB Rookie of the Year. He was named the National League MVP in 1949. Robinson went on to become a six-time All-Star and lead the Dodgers to the 1955 World Series title.

After his death, Robinson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal for his accomplishments both on and off the field.

One of his most famous quotes reveals Robinson's humility, stating that "A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives."

His impact is highlighted each year on this date when every MLB player wears his jersey No. 42.

