NEW YORK — Alex Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez have retained J.P. Morgan to represent them in raising capital for a possible bid for the New York Mets.

The move was first reported by Variety and confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because it was not announced.

A three-time AL MVP, Rodriguez retired during the 2016 season with 698 home runs. He was suspended for the 2014 season for violations of Major League Baseball’s drug agreement and labor contract.

A-Rod earned about $448 million as a player.

According to a report by Forbes, the Mets are valued at $2.4 billion -- the sixth-highest out of 30 teams in Major League Baseball.

RELATED: Colorado Rockies valued at nearly $1.3B according to new Forbes list

RELATED: Latinas got loud: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought the heat in flawless Super Bowl halftime show

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports