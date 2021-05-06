It looks to be the end of the line for Albert in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Angels are cutting ties with one of the most accomplished players in baseball history.

The team confirmed on Thursday they are designating Albert Pujols for assignment, effectively ending his tenure in Anaheim.

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano reports that Pujols still wants to play, with a goal of reaching 700 home runs.

Pujols is in the final year of a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Angels. This season he was hitting .198 with five home runs and 12 RBI.

Pujols is just 33 home runs away from 700 all-time and is currently fifth on the all-time home runs list.

"Albert Pujols' historical accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere, and his actions define what it means to be a true superstar," Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement.

In his time in St. Louis, Pujols hit .328 while belting 445 home runs and winning two World Series titles before signing with the Angels in the offseason ahead of the 2012 season.

In 2019, he returned to the Cardinals for the first time as a visiting player.

This is a developing story that will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

The Pujols camp tells me today that Albert would like to continue to play. They feel despite the low batting average he was hitting the ball hard. And that goal of 700 homers remains. — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) May 6, 2021