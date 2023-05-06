Albert Pujols named special assistant to MLB commissioner

As part of the role, Pujols will serve as an MLB Network on-air analyst.

ST. LOUIS — Major League Baseball announced Monday that St. Louis Cardinals' legend Albert Pujols will serve as special assistant to Commissioner Rob Manfred.

As part of the role, the three-time MVP and two-time World Series Champion will consult with the MLB on topics like player relations and issues in his home country, the Dominican Republic. He will also appear on MLB Network programming as an on-air analyst, according to MLB.

“Beyond his long list of accomplishments on the field, Albert is a highly respected figure who represents the game extraordinarily well," Manfred said in a statement Monday. "He cares greatly about making a difference in our communities. We are excited for Albert to join other former players who are doing important work for our sport, and we will welcome his perspective across our efforts.”

The 2022 season was the last of Pujols' 22-year Major League career, which included 12 seasons with the Cardinals. He closed the season with 703 career home runs, making him just one of four baseball players in history to join the 700 home club.

"I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter of my career," Pujols in a statement. "Commissioner Manfred and I share the same passion for growing the game in the Dominican Republic and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together. I'm also grateful for the opportunity to join the MLB Network family. I've been a huge fan since the very beginning and can't wait to get started.”

Pujols is one of several former players working for MLB, including Ken Griffey Jr. as senior advisor to the commissioner, Cal Ripken Jr. as senior advisor on youth programs, special assistants to the commissioner CC Sabathia and Joe Torre, Raul Ibañez as senior vice president for on-field operations, Joe Martinez as vice president for on-field strategy and more.

He will make his MLB Network debut as a studio analyst at 8 a.m. Tuesday on "MLB Central" and 9 p.m. Wednesday on "MLB Tonight." He'll also appear June 23 during MLB's London Series, during which the Cardinals will face the Cubs.