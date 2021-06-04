The 2021 All-Star Game caps, uniforms are here

Mixed social media reaction came quickly Thursday morning.

DENVER — Major League Baseball (MLB) has unveiled the uniforms and caps of the 2021 All-Star Game.

The 91st Midsummer Classic will be played at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday, July 13.

The All-Star uniforms are white for the National League and navy blue for the American League. The caps are dark navy, with MLB's "ASG 2021" on the right side and team logos in red on the front.

If you're looking to buy the caps and jerseys, Fantatics.com is already stocked.

The July 13 game was set to be played in Atlanta, but MLB pulled out after a new voting law was enacted in the state. The last time the game was played in Colorado was in 1998, but Denver had been in talks with MLB to host a future game and submitted a bid for 2024.

Colorado natives and Grammy-nominated pop group OneRepublic were added Wednesday to the lineup of in-park events ahead of the All-Star Game.

OneRepublic will be taking the stage at Coors Field on Sunday, July 11 right after the Futures Game and right before the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

All-Star Week’s largest free fan event, the interactive "Play Ball Park" festival, will be held at the Colorado Convention Center from Friday, July 9 through Tuesday, July 13 during the 2021 MLB All-Star Week.

Tickets for the five-day All-Star festival are free and available at AllStarGame.com. Admission will be based on timed entry into downtown Denver's Colorado Convention Center that fans can register for when claiming their complimentary tickets. All tickets are digital and can be accessed through the free MLB Ballpark app.

All-Star Week events

91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field (July 13th)

All-Star Workout Day featuring Home Run Derby (July 12th)

All-Star Sunday featuring All-Star Futures Game (July 11th)

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 11th)

All-Star 5K (July 10)

Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center (July 9th–13th)

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports





