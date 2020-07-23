AP source: MLB, players agree to expand playoffs to 16 teams

NEW YORK — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 for the pandemic-delayed season.
The decision makes it likely that teams with losing records will reach the postseason. Sixteen of the 30 teams will advance to a best-of-three first round.
MLB agreed to guarantee a postseason pool that would be $50 million if the entire postseason is played.
The pool usually comprises ticket money, but baseball anticipates playing the entire year in empty ballparks due to the coronavirus.
