AP source: MLB, players agree to expand playoffs to 16 teams

The decision makes it likely that teams with losing records will reach the postseason.
Credit: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
A replica of the World Series trophy is seen in the stands as the Washington Nationals play the Houston Astros during a spring training baseball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Nationals defeated the Astros to win the World Series in 2019.

NEW YORK — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 for the pandemic-delayed season. 

The decision makes it likely that teams with losing records will reach the postseason. Sixteen of the 30 teams will advance to a best-of-three first round. 

MLB agreed to guarantee a postseason pool that would be $50 million if the entire postseason is played. 

The pool usually comprises ticket money, but baseball anticipates playing the entire year in empty ballparks due to the coronavirus. 

ESPN's Jeff Passan clarified exactly how the seeding will look. 

