AP sources: About 10 MLB umpires opt out over virus concerns

There are 76 full-time MLB umpires and more than 20 of them are age 55 or over.
Credit: AP
Second base umpire Kerwin Danley (44) motions for a change of the home plate umpire as home plate umpire Jeff Nelson leaves the game after the fourth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in New York. Nelson was hit with a foul tip earlier in the game. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

About 10 Major League Baseball umpires have opted out this season, choosing not to work games in the shortened schedule because of concerns over the coronavirus. 

Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press about the decisions on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. 

Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond, Dodgers pitcher David Price and Giants catcher Buster Posey are among a dozen or so players who won’t participate this year because of health issues. 

The 60-game, virus-abbreviated season begins July 23. There are 76 full-time MLB umpires and more than 20 of them are age 55 or over.

