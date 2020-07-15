AP sources: About 10 MLB umpires opt out over virus concerns

There are 76 full-time MLB umpires and more than 20 of them are age 55 or over.

About 10 Major League Baseball umpires have opted out this season, choosing not to work games in the shortened schedule because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press about the decisions on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.

Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond, Dodgers pitcher David Price and Giants catcher Buster Posey are among a dozen or so players who won’t participate this year because of health issues.