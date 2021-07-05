Former Rockie lands on top-10 jersey sales list

ST. LOUIS — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has the most popular player jersey in Major League Baseball (MLB) for a second-consecutive season.
MLB announced its annual list of the most popular player jerseys on Monday.
Former Colorado Rockie and current St. Louis Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado had the tenth-highest selling jersey during the 2021 season, according to MLB based on sales from MLBShop.com.
Betts was joined by three Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager, as the only club to have four players in the top 10 most-popular player jerseys.
San Diego Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. became the youngest player in history to rank in the top two most popular player jerseys and is the highest ranked Padres player since tracking began.
Most Popular MLB Player Jerseys
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
- Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
- Javier Báez, New York Mets*
- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
- Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
- Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees*
- Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
- Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
- Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
- Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
- Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
- Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
- Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
