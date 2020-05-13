x
mlb

Arizona governor opens door for pro sports to return in state as soon as Saturday

Ducey said on Tuesday that professional sports, including MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL can resume without fans this weekend.
Credit: AP
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic response Tuesday, April 14, 2020 during a press conference at the Arizona Commerce Authority in Phoenix. (Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has opened the door for professional sports to return to the state. 

Ducey said on Tuesday that professional sports, including MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL can resume without fans on Saturday.

The state is slowly starting to reopen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Ducey said he’s had discussions with “leaders of some of these leagues” but did not say which ones or elaborate on what activities might take place in Arizona. 

Last month, he said he’d spoken with the Major League Baseball commissioner and was open to hosting games.   

