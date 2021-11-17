The Cleveland Guardians will open their new team store and make their online transition to their new name on Friday.

The Cleveland Guardians will continue their transition to their new name on Friday when they open their new team store at Progressive Field.

In addition to launching the first official Guardians gear, the franchise formerly known as the Cleveland Indians will begin its online transition to its new name with new handles for the following social media platforms:

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Snapchat

YouTube

The Guardians Team Store will be open at 9 a.m. on Friday and stocked with official Guardians apparel and souvenirs. Guardians gear will be made available for purchase elsewhere beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Additionally, the Guardians Team Store will have free donuts, coffee, raffle prizes and a gift to the first 50 shoppers on Friday. The team store will remain closed through Nov. 18 in preparation for Friday's launch.