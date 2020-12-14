x
Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years

Cleveland’s decision follows a similar move earlier this year by the NFL’s Washington Football Team, which dropped its name.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, foam images of the MLB baseball Cleveland Indians' mascot Chief Wahoo are displayed for sale at the Indians' team shop in Cleveland. The Chief Wahoo logo is being removed from the Cleveland Indians' uniform in the 2019 season, but the Club will still sell merchandise featuring the mascot in Northeast Ohio. The U.S. has spent most of 2019 coming to grips with blackface and racist imagery, but Native Americans say they don't see significant pressure applied to those who perpetuate Native American stereotypes. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years. Citing three people familiar with the decision, The New York Times reported Sunday night that the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades.

A team spokesman told The Associated Press the franchise has no immediate comment on the report.

The Times said the team could make a formal announcement later this week. It’s not known when the name change will take affect or if the team has settled on a new moniker.

