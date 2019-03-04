DENVER — Baseball is back in the Mile High City.

The Colorado Rockies will be taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in their home opener on Friday. They started their season on the road March 28.

Here's everything you need to know to enjoy one of the biggest events of the summer.

When is it?

The Colorado Rockies home opener is Friday, April 5 at Coors Field.

9:00 a.m. : Parking lots open

: Parking lots open 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. : Opening Day Fest at Blake Street and 21st Street

: Opening Day Fest at Blake Street and 21st Street 12:00 p.m. : Entry gates open

: Entry gates open 1:20 p.m. : Pre-game ceremonies

: Pre-game ceremonies 2:10 p.m.: First pitch

RELATED: Colorado Rockies' 2019 Opening Day roster

Where should I park?

If you choose to drive downtown for the game, be prepared for a lot of traffic. The game sold out, and a lot of people just hang out around the ballpark for the festivities, so it will be packed.

Coors Field lots are located near Park Avenue West and Wewatta Street at the Gate A entrance. Enter at either Wazee Street and Park Avenue West or 33rd Street and Blake Street. Rates start at $17 on game day and $16 if you buy a pass online ahead of time.

There are also a lot of private parking garages and lots within a few blocks of Coors Field. On game days, these generally range in price from about $7 to $20 or more.

RELATED: Coors Field west parking lot development to bring hotel, restaurants and more

How else can I get to the game?

If you'd rather avoid the headache, there are plenty of options to get downtown without driving.

Light rail : The closest light rail stations to Coors Field are at 16th and Stout, which is served by the D, F and H lines or Union Station, which is served by the A and B lines.

: The closest light rail stations to Coors Field are at 16th and Stout, which is served by the D, F and H lines or Union Station, which is served by the A and B lines. Bike : Bicycle parking is available near Gate E at the left field corner of Coors Field at Gate A and across 22nd and Blake Streets.

: Bicycle parking is available near Gate E at the left field corner of Coors Field at Gate A and across 22nd and Blake Streets. Uber or Lyft: As always, using a rideshare is never a bad idea. Just be aware, there is a good chance there will be surge pricing right before and right after the game.

RELATED: 2 new menu items coming to Coors Field for the 2019 season

I don't have tickets yet...

Tickets for the home opener are sold out.

However, you can still hang out downtown and party with hundreds of other Rockies fans doing the same things as you.

The Opening Day Fest on Blake Street is open to anyone, whether you have a game ticket or not.

Many of the bars surrounding Coors Field will also be hosting special events for the home opener.

So, what's the Opening Day Fest you keep mentioning?

From 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. a small festival with booths, food and activities will be set up at Blake Street and 21st Street.

What special pre-game festivities are planned?

Here's a rundown:

First pitch by Rockies season ticket holder Rene Wineland

First pitch by Denver Police Officer Steve Gameroz and Corporal Richard Jaramillo

First pitches by Third Class Petty Officer Kristen Esget of the U.S. Coast Guard and Staff Sergeant August O’Neill of the U.S. Air Force on behalf of Arrow Electronics

Military March with Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, with music by U.S. Air Force Stellar Brass

Introductions of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies

Honor Guard and presentation of 300’ x 150’ American flag

National anthem performed by Stellar Brass with Master Sergeant Julie Bradley

Flyover conducted by the 120th Fighter Squadron out of Buckley Air Force Base

RELATED: 2nd Denver officer injured in shooting released from hospital

I don't want to deal with the crowds. Where can I watch or listen to the game?

The game will be televised locally on AT&T SportsNet.

The Rockies’ radio broadcast is on KOA NewsRadio 850 AM and 94.1 FM, as well as in Spanish on KNRV 1150 AM.

Those with an MLB.tv subscription who do not live in the local broadcast area will also be able to stream the game.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS