Free-agent reliever Adam Ottavino and the New York Yankees have agreed on a three-year, $27 million deal Thursday, according to ESPN.

Ottavino is the third former Colorado Rockies player to sign with the Yankees this offseason, joining DJ LeMahieu and Troy Tulowitzki.

RELATED | DJ LeMahieu reaches two-year deal with Yankees

Ottavino, 33, spent seven seasons with the Rockies after being claimed off waivers by the Rockies in 2012.

In 2018, Ottavino struck out 112 batters in 77⅔ innings with a 2.43 ERA.

Ottavino made national headlines in December when he said on MLB.com's Statcast Podcast that Babe Ruth would struggle in the modern game.

RELATED | Free-agent Adam Ottavino: 'I would strike Babe Ruth out every time'

"I had an argument with a coach in Triple-A about Babe Ruth's effectiveness in today's game," Ottavino recalled. "I said, 'Babe Ruth, with that swing, swinging that bat, I got him hitting .140 with eight homers.'"

"He was like, 'are you nuts? Babe Ruth would hit .370 with 60 homers,' and I'm like, 'I would strike Babe Ruth out every time.'"

"I'm not trying to disrespect him, you know, rest in peace, you know, shout out to Babe Ruth. But, it was a different game, I mean the guy ate hot dogs and drank beer and did whatever he did. It was just a different game."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS