Díaz has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in Astros' 5-3 win over Rockies

Aledmys Díaz led Houston past Colorado on Wednesday afternoon.

HOUSTON — Aledmys Díaz had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Houston Astros to 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

Díaz tied it with an RBI single in the first and gave the Astros the lead with a run-scoring single in the third.

Houston was up by 3 in the seventh when he sent home another run with a double that extended the lead to 5-1.

Díaz has been playing well in the 13 games since missing about six weeks with a fractured hand and has 19 hits and 14 RBIs in that span.

>>Video above: Colorado Rockies now say fan was calling for Dinger, not using racial slur

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

>> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.