Angels rout Rockies 25-1

Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss hit homers on consecutive pitches to open the third inning.

DENVER — Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss hit homers on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning and Mickey Moniak capped it win a two-run homer in the Los Angeles Angels’ record-setting 25-1 rout of the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

The Angels set franchise marks for runs and hits (28) in a game and tied team records for runs and homers with their huge third inning.

David Fletcher hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run fourth as the Angels scored 21 runs on 17 hits in the third and fourth innings combined, sending 27 batters to the plate. Fletcher had three hits and five RBIs in his first game since being recalled from Salt Lake City.

Hunter Renfroe and Mickey Moniak each had five hits and four RBIs for the Angels, who ended a three-game skid in a big way.

Drury had three hits and four RBIs and Trout had three hits and an RBI. Both were replaced in the fifth with the game well in hand. Every Angels starter had one hit, RBI and run scored.

Surprisingly absent from the outburst on offense was major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani, who had an RBI single in seven at-bats.

Griffin Canning (6-2) gave up four hits in six scoreless innings while striking out seven with a walk. He has won his last four decisions.

Trout, Drury and Thaiss homered on consecutive pitches in the third off Chase Anderson (0-2)

