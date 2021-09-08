Senzatela pitches 7 strong innings, Rockies beat Braves 4-3

Charlie Blackmon homered for the second time in as many nights and C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning.

DENVER — Antonio Senzatela overcame a leadoff home run by Ozzie Albies, pitching seven strong innings as the Colorado Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3.

The Braves maintained a two-game lead in the NL East over Philadelphia, which lost at Miami.

Charlie Blackmon homered for the second time in as many nights and C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning.

Senzatela allowed six hits and three runs. Carlos Estévez pitched a hitless ninth for his fourth save in eight chances.

