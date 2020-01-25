DENVER — All-Star shortstop Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $27.5 million, two-year contract that avoids an arbitration hearing, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical and had not been announced.

The 27-year-old Story had 35 home runs and 23 stolen bases last season, making him the second shortstop in major league history with multiple 30-20 seasons. Alex Rodriguez is the other one.

