AP sources: MLB opening options include 3 regional divisions

NEW YORK — People familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball is exploring various options that could allow the season to start if the medical situation allows.

Included is a plan in which the 30 teams could be split into three regional divisions. Teams could be restricted to playing within their region.

That idea, if used, would break up the traditional alignments of the American and National Leagues. It also would cut travel.

It's unclear which region the Colorado Rockies would play in, or if Denver would host any games. MLB has considered putting all teams in one state with Arizona a leading option.