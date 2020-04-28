x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

colorado-rockies

AP sources: MLB opening options include 3 regional divisions

The idea, if used, would break up the traditional alignments of the American and National Leagues.
Credit: AP
Colorado Rockies stretch before a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NEW YORK — People familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball is exploring various options that could allow the season to start if the medical situation allows. 

Included is a plan in which the 30 teams could be split into three regional divisions. Teams could be restricted to playing within their region. 

That idea, if used, would break up the traditional alignments of the American and National Leagues. It also would cut travel.

It's unclear which region the Colorado Rockies would play in, or if Denver would host any games. MLB has considered putting all teams in one state with Arizona a leading option. 

The start of the season has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: MLB allows each team to decide its ticket refund policy

RELATED: Fans sue MLB, teams over ticket money, ask for class action

RELATED: Arizona willing to host all 30 MLB teams to start season when safe