Arenado leads Rockies past D-backs as Colorado evens record at 15-15

The Rockies have now won two games in a row after losing a season-high seven straight to negate their hot start.

At least, it seems that way.

Colorado has now won two in a row after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Rockies snapped a season-high seven-game losing streak on Monday.

Nolan Arenado had two separate RBI doubles, including one in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. Garrett Hampson added a home run and Trevor Story, Matt Kemp and Josh Fuentes all delivered two hits in the victory.

Starting pitcher German Marquez didn't have his best stuff, but was effective enough to navigate five innings while allowing three runs.

Daniel Bard earned his second save in as many nights after escaping a bases loaded jam in the ninth inning.

The Rockies clawed back to .500 and improved to 15-15 on the season after a disastrous last week in which they went 0-7.