Braves hit four homers in 9-2 victory over Rockies

Ryan Feltner made his major league debut for Colorado on Sunday afternoon.

DENVER — Ozzie Albies homered on the first pitch of Ryan Feltner’s major league debut, and the Atlanta Braves added three more home runs in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Austin Riley, Adam Duvall and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves. Charlie Morton pitched seven strong innings, allowing two runs on two hits.

He walked two and struck out three in helping the NL East-leading Braves maintain a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Rockies scored their runs on an RBI grounder by Brendan Rodgers and a sacrifice fly by Ryan McMahon.

>>Video above: Catching up with former Rockies outfielder Dante Bichette

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.