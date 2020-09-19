x
Bellinger, Dodgers set season high for runs, rout Rockies 15-6

Los Angeles' magic number to clinch its eighth straight NL West title is down to four.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, sends relief pitcher Wade Davis to the dugout after Davis gave up a triple to Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts in the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Denver.

DENVER — Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers set a season high for runs, romping past the Colorado Rockies 15-6 to move closer to clinching their eighth straight NL West title.

The Dodgers’ magic number for wrapping up the division dropped to four. They were already the first team to secure a playoff spot this season.

Bellinger had three of LA’s season-high 17 hits, including his first homer since Aug. 30 and a double. 

Betts delivered a solo homer in the sixth to increase the Dodgers’ major league-leading total to 98, and added a two-run triple in the seventh.

