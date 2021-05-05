Rockies interim GM would like to be the full-time GM

Bill Schmidt has plenty of work ahead and said one of the main chores is getting the organization on the same page.

DENVER — Bill Schmidt went from Colorado Rockies vice president of scouting to interim general manager this week.

He will hold that title for the rest of the season -- and he hopes for longer as more than interim.

Schmidt was made interim GM on Monday to replace Jeff Bridich, who left the team on April 26.

>>Video above: A treat for Rockies fans: GM Jeff Bridich steps down

"I'm honored that (Rockies owner) Dick (Monfort) chose me to be the interim general manager. But, more so than anything, (I'm) just trying to provide some leadership and direction through this transitional period," Schmidt told AT&T Sports Network during the broadcast on Wednesday in a game against the Giants.

Schmidt said he will "make recommendations on decisions," but cautioned he will use the entire baseball staff as a "collaborative group."

"It's not about me. We have a lot of good people in this organization," Schmidt said. "It's not about one individual. We'll make the best decisions for the Colorado Rockies. I can't do it all, I'm not that smart to do it all and I don't try to do it all."

