Blackman's HR, Tapia's catch lift Rockies over D-backs 7-6

Colorado won its second game in as many days on Saturday afternoon at Coors Field.

DENVER — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Madison Bumgarner in a four-run sixth inning, left fielder Raimel Tapia made a dazzling catch to thwart a rally attempt and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6.

Bumgarner, limited to four innings on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of soreness in his midsection, allowed seven runs -- five earned -- and eight hits in six innings as his ERA rose to 4.53.

He is 2-2 in five starts since his seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta on April 25.

