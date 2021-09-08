Blackmon, Cron power Rockies past NL East-leading Braves 7-6

Charlie Blackmon homered for the third game in a row in Colorado's win at home Saturday night.

DENVER — Charlie Blackmon homered for the third straight game, Raimel Tapia had a go-ahead sacrifice fly and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 Saturday night.

C.J. Cron also homered for the Rockies. Ozzie Albies homered for the second time in as many games for the NL East-leading Braves, who remained two games in front of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Travis d’Arnaud added a homer in the ninth for Atlanta.

