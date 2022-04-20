Rockies star is 1st active MLB player to endorse a sportsbook

MaximBet’s first active professional athlete ambassador from the 4 major U.S. sports is the second-longest tenured player in Rockies history.

DENVER — Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is the first active Major League Baseball (MLB) player to endorse a sportsbook.

MaximBet announced Tuesday that it has reached a partnership agreement with Blackmon.

The four-time All-Star and second longest tenured player in Rockies history becomes MaximBet’s first active professional athlete ambassador from the four major U.S. sports. MaximBet said Blackmon will be featured in upcoming marketing campaigns, fan events, promotions and social media content.

"As I learned more about MaximBet, I knew this absolutely was the right brand for me," said Blackmon. "MaximBet has really attached itself to the local Colorado community, and I cannot wait to have some fun with MaximBet and surprising fans with incredible ‘money can’t buy’ experiences all season."

The 2017 NL Batting Champion, Blackmon was selected in the second round of the 2008 draft by the Rockies and has played his entire career in Colorado.

"Charlie is one of the most revered Rockies players of all time, and his style and career success makes him a perfect fit for MaximBet," said Daniel Graetzer, CEO, MaximBet. "We are thrilled to welcome Charlie to the MaximBet family. We look forward to him hitting it out of the ballpark for us as we continue to grow in Colorado and across the country."

MaximBet has collaborated with custom artist, SolesbySir, to design baseball and personal interest items for Blackmon. SolesbySir, whose real name is Marcus Rivero, crafted a custom co-branded Rawlings glove, Nike cleats and New Era Rockies hat and tackle bag, fisherman’s scissors and cooler for Blackmon.

As Nazty as we want to be 😤



Introducing our newest ambassador, Charlie Blackmon, the first-ever active baseball player to sign with a sportsbook. 🤝



Welcome to the family @Chuck_Nazty! #MaximBet pic.twitter.com/NKuBqll3KV — MaximBet (@MaximBetUSA) April 20, 2022

