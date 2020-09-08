Blackmon stays hot, Rockies pitch 1-hitter, top Mariners 5-0

Colorado held Seattle to just one hit in Saturday night's road win.

SEATTLE — Charlie Blackmon added three more hits to his major league-leading total and drove in three runs, and four Colorado Rockies pitchers combined to one-hit the Seattle Mariners in a 5-0 win.

Colorado won for the seventh time in eight games to keep rolling atop the NL West and Blackmon wasn’t the only star.

Rookie Ryan Castellani and relievers Jeff Hoffman Yency Almonte and Phillip Diehl combined to silence Seattle’s bats.

Castellani was perfect for four innings in his first career start and Hoffman kept the no-hitter going until Seattle’s J.P. Crawford lined a single to center field with two outs in the sixth inning.